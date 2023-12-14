Will King James make good on his promise next year?

Turning 40 years old next year won't stop the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James from going on a scoring binge.

In fact, LeBron James plans on scoring 5,000 points in southpaw fashion once he turns 40 years old in 2024. He made the hilarious revelation while shooting three-pointers left-handed during warm-ups prior to the Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

LeBron James draining lefty threes before tonight’s Lakers vs. Spurs game 😳 (via @HectorLedesmaTV) pic.twitter.com/5i3HMXv2RD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

“After 40, I'm going to go all lefty…I'm going to score 5,000 points with my left hand,” James said in the video.

LeBron James switching to a lefty shooting stance when he turns 40 years old seems unfathomable. When you think of lefty sharpshooters, guys like Chris Mullin, Cuttino Mobley, De'Aaron Fox, RJ Barrett, and James Harden quickly come to mind. Will King James summon his inner Chris Mullin next year?

He doesn't have to. However, seeing LeBron James shooting lefty threes on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 plays is definitely must-watch TV.

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has racked up 39,234 career points just 18 days shy of his 39th birthday. Instead of declining, LeBron James has been playing excellent basketball in his 21st NBA season. In fact, Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell recently said the four-time NBA MVP defied logic with his play on the court.

LeBron James is in a league of his own. Many NBA legends cannot keep up with his slew of mind-boggling accomplishments.

For instance, James' 19 NBA All-Star selections and 19 All-NBA selections are the most in league history. He also has the most playoff wins in NBA history. Since he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, he will rack up more NBA All-star and All-NBA selections in the next few years.

Can the Lakers' LeBron James light it up as lefty next year? That should be fun to watch.