Although talent has been surging in recent years, one of the biggest problems facing American tennis has been a lack of star power. Not since Serena Williams has there been a player who has been able to transcend the court and resonate with celebrities, public figures and athletes across other sports. Coco Gauff seems on the cusp of fully taking on that mantle after her tremendous US Open showing.

The 19-year-old was a phenom who immediately grabbed the attention of fans all over the country when she broke onto the scene four years ago. Roadblocks and growing pains have delayed her ascension into true superstardom, but she might officially be arriving in Flushing, New York. Gauff overcame an unforeseen disruption and vanquished No. 10 Karolina Muchova in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) to reach her first US Open final.

By doing so, she electrified the crowd and achieved some incredible history that puts her name in the same sentence as Williams herself. That aforementioned cross-sport appeal was on full display when a Los Angeles Lakers legend sent Gauff some well-earned acknowledgement.

Congratulations to @CocoGauff for advancing to the US Open Finals!! Coco is only the second American teenager to advance since Serena Williams! 👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 8, 2023

“Congratulations to Coco Gauff for advancing to the US Open Finals!!,” Magic Johnson posted on X. “Coco is only the second American teenager to advance since Serena Williams!”

Entering that type of company will cause many to take notice just like Johnson did on Thursday night. Of course, the American teenager's friendship with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is well-documented, but her prominence is substantially growing now that she will be competing for a US Open Championship in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It did not come easy for Gauff. Muchova pushed the No. 6 seed to the brink near the end of the second set. Thrilling rallies and tense games compensated for a near-hourlong delay that was caused by climate protestors. An incredible 40-shot point put Gauff in position to finally close out the match. She came through.

Magic Johnson knows what it's like to blossom into a top star at the young age of 19, defeating Larry Bird and Indiana State to lead Michigan State to the 1979 National Championship. Coco Gauff is determined to capture that feeling on Saturday afternoon.