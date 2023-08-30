Coco Gauff took down her first two opponents at the US Open, much to the enjoyment of her massive fanbase that now includes Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Butler has been all over the US Open through the practice rounds and first days of competition. He hilariously appeared with Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition, and entertained fans by pretending to be a ball boy. With the matches underway, he has thrown his support behind the Miami native Gauff as she seeks her first Grand Slam.

“She's a champion, and I love that she's from the city that I work in. I just love to be here to support her. So, I want her to win every single time,” Butler said, according to Yahoo Sports.

Butler is returning the favor after Gauff supported the Heat through two Miami Heat NBA Finals appearances in the last four years, led by Butler and his determination. Gauff struggled earlier this year, losing early at Wimbledon, but channeled Butler's resolve to get back on the horse and prepare for a deep US Open run.

“But realistically, the two weeks between Wimbledon and the next tournament I played, nothing could have really changed that much. It was really just the mental thing. I think that’s what I learned from watching Jimmy compete over the years,” Gauff said about her perseverance.

Gauff is also playing on the doubles side of the tournament with fellow American Jessica Pegula, and they are ranked third in that draw with the combination of stars. And to top it all off, she will be playing mixed doubles with Jack Sock on Thursday morning, a major workload for the youngster still in search of her major championship.