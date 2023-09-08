Coco Gauff has rewritten the tennis record books. The 19-year-old teen sensation became the youngest American to reach the US Open finals since Serena Williams in 2001. Gauff reached the milestone after her 6-4, 7-5 victory over Karolina Muchova in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Coco Gauff just became the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams 🤩 pic.twitter.com/beBb9ieYfr — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 8, 2023

Gauff got off to a fast start and led Muchova 3-0 in the first set. The latter eventually rallied but Gauff kept her at bay and eventually won the first stanza.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coco Gauff had a chance to advance leading 5-3 with a match point in the second set. However, Karolina Muchova tied the set at 5-5. Gauff eventually won the next two games and reached Serena Williams territory.

An estastic Coco Gauff referred to the deafening crowd noise during her post-match interview at muggy Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday. Gauff's compatriot Madison Keys made an NSFW comment about the crowd after beating Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Some of these points, it was so loud, and I don't know if my ears are going to be okay,” Gauff said.

“I grew up watching this tournament so much, so it means a lot to be in the final. A lot to celebrate,” Gauff added.

Protesters in the stands nearly ruined Coco Gauff's historic moment on Thursday. Some rowdy climate protesters screamed early in the second set. Their antics delayed the match by almost an hour. One man even glued his bare feet to the floor which caused most of the stoppage.

Now that the worst is over, Coco Gauff will face the winner of the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys semifinal match. Will Gauff win her first Grand Slam on her home soil? Stay tuned.