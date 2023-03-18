Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

A video recently surfaced from the Los Angeles Lakers’ heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks that has fans asking questions. LeBron James, who was out with an injury, was seen giving Anthony Davis advice during the game. However, some fans believe AD wasn’t interested in hearing what ‘Bron had to say.

AD ain’t listen to a damn word pic.twitter.com/3O36wL6xEb — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 18, 2023

“AD ain’t listen to a da*n word,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

One may also argue that AD was simply locked in. He even nodded his head while walking away from LeBron, which is a sign he was listening to what James had to say.

In the end, the internet will always look to find storylines where there are none to be found. Could this be something? Possibly, but it is likely that Davis was simply focused on trying to help the Lakers defeat the Mavs.

Anthony Davis on Lakers’ loss to the Mavs

Anthony Davis discussed what went wrong for the Lakers on the final possession in their defeat at the hands of Dallas on Friday night. Kyrie Irving had the ball in the final seconds of the game with the Mavs trailing by two points. However, he ultimately found Maxi Kleber on the wing who nailed a game-winning three-pointer.

“He (Irving) pretty much dribbled the whole clock out,” Davis said. “Me just reading him, knowing he’s probably gonna take the last shot — he goes into his actual shooting motion and just comes down with it … So when he goes up it just kinda pulled me in. I was going for the rebound, thinking he was shooting it. And he made a good pass to Kleber.”

Davis and the Lakers will look to bounce back soon with the playoffs right around the corner.