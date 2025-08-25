The Atlanta Hawks have a lot of things to be excited about this season. It's safe to say they had one of the best offseasons in the league, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a trade with the Boston Celtics, and then landing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in a trade. The team also has a young core to build around, with Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels expected to take another leap this upcoming season.

Outside of Trae Young, another player that the Hawks' success will hinge on is Jalen Johnson, who missed most of the season last year after suffering a shoulder injury. This offseason, Johnson has been putting in work, and he was recently spotted working out with LeBron James.

Johnson worked out with James last offseason as well, and he might've picked the best person to be in the gym with. James is not one of the best to play the game of basketball, but he and Johnson have similar play styles when it comes to being a point forward.

Before Johnson went down with the injury last season, he was doing it all for the Hawks on both sides of the ball. He was also putting up stats that only a few players in the league had, and he was on his way to possibly winning the Most Improved Award.

Jalen Johnson's health is a key factor for Hawks success

The Hawks were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and were playing some of their best basketball before Johnson was hurt. They were still able to put themselves in a position to try and make the playoffs at the end of the season, but lost twice in the Play-In Tournament. This year, they've added some key players, but if Johnson can stay healthy and continue to take the next steps in his game, this team could be one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

Johnson has had a few injuries throughout the past two seasons, and many haven't been able to see what a full season with him and Young would look like. For the most part, when they have been on the floor together, it looks like a seamless fit, but how successful the pair could be late in the season and in the playoffs could mean a lot.

All eyes will be on how the Hawks perform this season, and how Johnson will prove to be a key factor for the team.