Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is revealing how much of an impact LeBron James has had on Davis' career. Davis says James has been like a brother to him, per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"He took all the pressure away from me."@Lakers superstar @AntDavis23 tells @TheFrankIsola @GregAnthony50 and Ryan McDonough LeBron has been like an older brother to him.

“He took all the pressure away from me,” Davis said.

James and Davis are both the stars of the iconic Lakers franchise, and both are playing in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday. In an ironic twist, James is the captain of the Western Conference team as well as a starter. Davis is a reserve on the West's team.

It is easy to see that Davis is probably right when he says that James removed all of the pressure for him. James has been in many ways the face of the entire NBA for the last 20 years, since he entered the league out of high school in 2003. James has won multiple NBA championships, with three different franchises. He also holds multiple NBA scoring records, including the most points ever scored by a player in the league. LeBron was also the fastest player to reach 15,000 career points in the NBA.

Davis has been nothing to sneeze at, however. The big man is averaging a double-double this year for the Lakers, with about 25 points and 12 rebounds a game. If he stays on that trajectory, Davis would finish his second consecutive season averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. He also went six consecutive seasons averaging a double-double from 2014-19, when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis has been nothing short of phenomenal.

James and Davis will team up again to try and win Sunday night for the West in the NBA All-Star game. The game tips off at 8:00 Eastern.