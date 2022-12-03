By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The NBA world got its first real contender for game of the season on Thursday when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off. It was a battle between two of the best big men in the game, as Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo went toe-to-toe in a titanic matchup. In the end, Davis and Los Angeles prevailed, but the center made sure to give credit where credit is due.

After the game, Anthony Davis raved about Giannis Antetokounmpo and his matchups with him. The Lakers star remarked that the two-time MVP of the Bucks always brings out the best in him, and vice versa. Davis also went on to say that matching up with Giannis was “fun”.

"We bring the best out of each other. It's a fun matchup." AD speaks on Giannis and his growth after their 40-PT duel tonight. pic.twitter.com/RZuYxzdapI — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

Anthony Davis continued his resurgence this season against the 2021 champions. The former All-Star put up a monster statline of 44 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. His all-around performance was matched by Giannis, who went for 40 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the loss to the Lakers.

After an awful start to the season, the Lakers are starting to find a consistent rhythm to win games. A big part of that is Anthony Davis going berserk and carrying his team to victory. He helped LA stay alive when LeBron James was injured, and is continuing that streak with his return to the court.

The Lakers are still three games away from an even record. However, based on the trajectory of this team, it’s fair to say that they’ll eventually get over .500 at some point. The race for a playoff spot is on for LA.