LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off their best and perhaps most important win of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Naturally, the Purple and Gold faithful are hyped up on what could be the latest proof that the team has turned a corner.

It was no easy feat for the Lakers by no means, especially with the Bucks staying within striking distance for most of the night. LeBron and co. just can’t seem to pull away from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee side despite leading by as much as 14 points in the contest.

What’s important, however, is that the Lakers got the win to improve to 9-12 on the season. They still have plenty of work to do, but they are definitely in a better place compared to the beginning of the season when they went 0-5.

Magic Johnson was hyped up to see his former team take down the Bucks, who even had Khris Middleton making his season debut. On Twitter, he wrote, “What a performance by the Lakers!”

Nick Young, who played for the Lakers from 2013 to 2017, also sent a warning to the rest of the West after the Lakers’ victory, noting that the top two seeds of the conference wouldn’t want to face a seventh- or eighth-seeded LA team.

Other fans were simply ecstatic about the Lakers’ win, especially with Anthony Davis outshining Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Brow actually finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the game. The Greek Freak, for his part, had 40 points, seven rebounds, five assists and just one block.

There’s also LeBron James, who made history with his 11-assist performance in the game.

The Lakers and their fanbase certainly have a reason to celebrate. Beyond just improving their record, beating a championship contender should only boost the team’s confidence. It could be the catalyst they need to really get things going as they attempt to climb the West standings.