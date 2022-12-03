By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Anthony Davis just made history on Friday night after a mind-blowing performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ massive 133-129 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. AD was so good in this one that he has the pundits saying his name alongside none other than the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

Davis was an unstoppable force against the mighty Bucks, dropping a 44-point, 10-rebound double-double on 18-of-27 shooting. The Lakers big man also swatted away three blocks while also committing zero turnovers in 40 minutes of action.

As pointed out by Marc J. Spears of ESPN, this was Davis’ 31st career 40-point, 10-rebound outing, which now has him tied with James Harden for the third most since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. The only other players that have more 40-point, 10-rebound games than Davis (and Harden) are Shaq and Michael Jordan.

This was anything but a fluke for Anthony Davis, too. The Lakers superstar has been on an absolute tear of late. Entering Friday’s matchup, he averaged 29.3 points on 60.1 percent shooting, 14.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.5 blocks in his last 10 games. It’s no coincidence that the Lakers have now won six out of their last eight games.

It’s going to be a tough stretch ahead for LA as they play their next five games on the road. There was no better way to start this extended road trip than with a statement win against Giannis and the mighty Bucks. The Lakers play five road games in the next nine days, and it goes without saying that they will need AD to be at his best during this stretch.