A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Anthony Davis came up big for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in a crucial 116-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. LA has another key matchup coming up on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls as they look to book their place in the playoffs out West. Unsurprisingly, the Lakers have listed AD on the injury report yet again ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Bulls

It has now become common practice for the Lakers to have Anthony Davis on the injury report for literally every game. As such, he has been listed as probable yet again on Sunday against the Bulls. This only means that he should be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s clash.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davis had a monster performance on Friday against OKC, logging 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting, to go along with 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and just one turnover in 36 minutes of action. The Lakers need AD to keep his foot on the gas against Chicago.

It is worth noting that the Lakers also upgraded LeBron James to questionable for Sunday’s clash, which is an undeniably significant development in his road to recovery from a right foot tendon injury. It’s still unlikely that he suits up on Sunday, but it is clear that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is closing in on his highly-anticipated return.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, D’Angelo Russell has also been listed as questionable against the Bulls. In his absence, Anthony Davis will need to carry the Lakers yet again on his broad and very capable shoulders.