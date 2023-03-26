A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world on Saturday after they announced that LeBron James could return on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. Amid this unexpected turn of events, however, is a rather ominous D’Angelo Russell injury update that has now put his status for Sunday’s key matchup in jeopardy.

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Bulls

Russell was unable to suit up on Friday night as the Lakers pulled off a massive win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. D’Lo was ruled out of that one due to a sore right hip, and it now sounds like he could be sidelined again on Sunday. This is after LA listed the 27-year-old as questionable to play against the Bulls.

For his part, LeBron is still officially doubtful to play on Sunday, and while this is an undeniably positive update for the Lakers, it’s still very much possible that they end up being shorthanded yet again when they battle the Bulls. If both LeBron and Russell are out, Anthony Davis, who himself is probable to play, will be tasked to carry the load for the Lakers again. AD was fantastic on Friday against OKC, dropping a 37-point, 15-rebound double-double, and they may need another monster game from him on Sunday.

As for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan is expected to return to the lineup after missing Chicago’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Alex Caruso, however, remains questionable to play.

Friday’s win over the Thunder saw the Lakers improve to 37-37, and they are now eighth in the West. Another win for them on Sunday will take them another step closer to securing a postseason berth.