A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the win column, thanks to yet another impressive performance from star big man Anthony Davis, who led his team to a 123-108 road win over his former squad, New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday night. Davis played so well versus the Pelicans that he managed to complete a single-season feat not seen by Lakers fans since the days of prime Shaquille O’Neal.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in the Pelicans game with 35 points and 17 rebounds. He shot 11-for-18 from the field and finished with a plus-18 in 33 minutes of action. With that, Davis now has five games so far in the 2022-23 NBA season in which he had at least 35 points and 15 rebounds. Shaq was the last one to do it in a Lakers uniform back in the 1999-00 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Pelicans couldn’t do much to slow their former franchise cornerstone, a task made even harder by the Lakers going off from behind the arc. The Lakers torched New Orleans for 18 3-pointers on 39 attempts for an incredible 46.2 percent success rate on their threes.

Apart from Anthony Davis, the Lakers also got a huge contribution from Malik Beasley, who erupted for 24 points on the strength of a 7-for-12 shooting from the 3-point region, while also adding three assists and two steals.

The Lakers, however, won’t have Anthony Davis active when they look to score another win this Wednesday with Los Angeles deciding to rest him in the second leg of a back-to-back set versus the lottery-bound Houston Rockets.