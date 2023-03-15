Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers fans are going crazy on Tuesday night, and understandably so. After all, the Purple and Gold gave the New Orleans Pelicans quite the beating on their way to victory.

The Lakers got off to a hot start and never looked back. The team led by as much as 40 points in the game and was up 35 at halftime, 70-45. Malik Beasley starred for LA in the opening half, going for 21 points off seven 3-pointers. Anthony Davis was sensational as well as he exploded for 20 points and eight boards. As a group, LA set a franchise record for most triples in a half with 15 out of their 27 attempts.

LA never relinquished their lead after that and took down the Pelicans, 123-108. It was undoubtedly one of the best, if not the most solid performance for the Lakers this 2022-23 season–and they even did it without LeBron James. The team improved to 34-35 on the season as they continue to strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

Naturally, Lakers fans are hyped. The team has been playing well in recent days, and Tuesday’s showing against New Orleans is just further proof that they have finally out their act together.

Lakers up by 30 against a Pelicans team that “Won” the Trade. pic.twitter.com/EpDumRyo3T — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) March 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lakers seeing the pelicanspic.twitter.com/rahY9Inqvr — Alex 🇵🇭🏀(33-35)(Ecstatic LAL Fan) (@Fire__Monkey23) March 15, 2023

“Pelicans won the trade” BOO HIM NOW 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eQ8uPy5754 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 15, 2023

The #LakeShow set a franchise record of 15 threes in a half 🤯🤯 The Lakers are up BIG 75-40 against the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/XOxNuEinMl — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) March 15, 2023

There’s definitely plenty of reason to be ecstatic about the Lakers’ latest victory and recent winning run. Beating the Pelicans in a one-sided affair is not only a huge statement, but also a massive confidence booster as they try to climb the West standings.

LA plays the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic next to cap off the week, and those three teams better be ready for a Lakers side playing with so much fun and energy.