Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is a savage. That much is clear as he reminisced their run to the 2023 NBA Finals while taking a shot at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the NBA Finals, the Nuggets surprised the players and coaches with polaroids taken from their Western Conference Finals win against the Lakers. When Malone received his photo celebrating their victory, he dropped a rhetoric question, asking what happened that day. He then proceeded to hint that it has something to do with a “broom” and a “sweep.” Savage indeed.

“This is a collector's item. I look pretty happy there. What happened that night? Do you remember? Something about a broom and a sweep. I don't know,” Malone said while laughing.

Every Nuggets fan know what happened that night, and it's definitely something that LeBron James and Lakers supporters would want to forget soon. Denver made easy work of LA in an epic sweep, with LeBron, Anthony Davis and the rest of LA unable to really find an answer for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

But hey, who can blame Michael Malone for being that ecstatic? They were the better team, and he guided his Nuggets really well against a battle-tested squad that has championship experience. He earned the bragging rights, and he might as well use it.

Hopefully, though, Malone can get the job done in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets allowed the Miami Heat to steal one at home in Game 2, so they now head to Miami tied at 1-1. Malone can no longer sweep the Finals, but what it's important is they win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.