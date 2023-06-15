The Denver Nuggets are world champions. The talents of guys like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray brought the team to heights the franchise has never reached before. Their great roster was utilized extremely well by head coach Michael Malone and his staff. After being an NBA coach for 20 years and coaching the Nuggets for the previous eight, he has won it all.

Along the way to the championship, Malone often pointed out how the prevailing narratives around the NBA were not always on the Nuggets or their success. Plenty of pundits doubted them heavily and opined that the team, somehow, isn’t all that interesting. The most notable instance of attention being diverted from Denver was when LeBron James contemplated retirement after the Nuggets swept him and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Malone saw the opportunity to make a joke at James' expense and took it.

🚨BREAKING NEWS FROM COACH MICHAEL MALONE🚨 pic.twitter.com/orEC79C62y — Swipa (@SwipaCam) June 15, 2023

“Well, a really good question,” Malone said when asked if the Nuggets are now the team to beat in the Western Conference after sweeping a tough Lakers team and winning it all. “And speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know — this is breaking news — I'm thinking about retiring. So, don’t tell anybody.”

Malone swiftly indicated that he was joking as he laughed along with McAfee and the other hosts. As the Nuggets prepare to celebrate their conquest, Malone has the last laugh on everyone. He has the chance to add more hardware with a team that is just now hitting its stride.

As for James, he didn’t necessarily do anything wrong but Malone certainly did not like how much attention he took off of the Nuggets' first-ever Finals berth. It's massive news when arguably the greatest player ever is thinking of calling it quits. But because he commands so much attention, it left the conference champs feeling a bit slighted. They can’t control that but they did what they could to swing the narrative back to them. Now, they’re the toast of the basketball world.

While Michael Malone and the Nuggets relish the glory of their championship, James will be pondering what next season looks like for him.