Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is clearly bothered by some sort of injury following his hard fall in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis hit the hardcourt pretty badly in the second quarter of the contest following a layup attempt in transition. As he tried to finish at the rim off a pass from LeBron James, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. met him under the basket and made sure he doesn’t get an easy two. AD ended up getting bumped by the two Grizzlies star before falling to the floor, obviously in pain.

The Lakers big man was slow to get back up, but he did tell Darvin Ham that he was fine as he stayed in the game. However, his reaction says otherwise, with Davis unable to hide that something is bothering him. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report revealed as much, noting how AD was rubbing his hip during a timeout.

“Guys, AD is just not right … In this last timeout huddle he was away from the team at the end of the bench, he was just rubbing that right hip and he was just shaking his head back and forth,” Haynes shared, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

It remains to be seen what kind of ailment Anthony Davis is dealing with, but it’s certainly not good news for the Lakers. If AD ends up sitting out in their next few games, it could prove to be troublesome for their playoff chances.

Davis is the key for the Lakers in defeating the Grizzlies, and without him, LeBron James and co. could lose the lead that they worked so hard to get.