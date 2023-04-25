A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There are not a lot of things that put Los Angeles Lakers fans on the edge of their seats more than seeing Anthony Davis wince in pain. The Lakers big man gave Los Angeles supporters another scare Tuesday night during the second quarter of Game 4 between the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies when Davis fell to the ground after a layup attempt in transition.

Davis was trying to finish at the rim off a pass from LeBron James but he was met upstairs by the pair of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Davis was slow to get up after taking a hard fall on this possession 😬pic.twitter.com/p1xYD5YbVa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Although Anthony Davis was able to get up on his own, he did look like he got hurt there based on the look on his face. However, he allayed fears of another injury by staying in the game and telling Lakers head coach Darvin Ham that he was alright, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

The Lakers can’t afford to lose Anthony Davis even though they entered Game 4 up in the series, 2-1. Davis, who walked into Game 4 averaging 22.0 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 5.0 blocks so far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, is a central Lakers figure and is expected to come up with one big game after another even in the face of a challenging matchup inside against Jaren Jackson Jr — the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. In the event that Davis would need to miss a game, the Lakers will be forced to give minutes to Mo Bamba and Tristan Thompson.

Back in the regular season, Anthony Davis played just a total of 56 games.