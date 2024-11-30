After taking an embarrassing blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Los Angles Lakers are looking to get back on track in NBA Cup play on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Unfortunately for JJ Redick and company, they are currently trying to get the job done against one of the best teams in the Western Conference without one of their best players. In the second quarter, starting guard Austin Reaves went to the locker room after taking a scary fall after going up for a layup.

Reaves left the game just before halftime with what was described as a back injury. He did not come back out for the second half with the rest of the team, according to Underdog NBA.

D'Angelo Russell started the third quarter in place of Reaves.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Reaves returned to the bench a few minutes into the third quarter and quickly checked back into the game. As the Lakers and Thunder go back and forth in a pivotal NBA Cup game, Reaves gives the Lakers a secondary ball handler who can score the ball off the dribble and also knock down shots from the outside.

Unfortunately, Reaves isn't having his best night before or after the injury. As the third quarter winds down, Reaves is just 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-7 from 3-point range with seven points, but his presence on the floor is still a major asset for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis hasn't had a huge night scoring the ball, but he does have a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double at the end of the third quarter. This has been a bit of a sloppy game between two physical teams that are making things tough on each other on the offensive end. For a Lakers team that has struggled on the defensive end this season, that will be a pleasant surprise for JJ Redick and company.