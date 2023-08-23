Team USA is putting the finishing touches on their preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with their first contest set to take place on Saturday, August 26th against New Zealand. In the meantime, the squad has been taking in the Philippines, and it sounds like Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is thoroughly enjoying his time in Manila.

Reaves enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Lakers that helped them go on a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, and that helped him get the call to represent his country at the upcoming World Cup tournament. Reaves has made it clear he's thrilled to be playing for Team USA, and recently took a moment to gush over his experience in the Philippines so far.

Austin Reaves has been loving his time in Manila so far 🏀 (via onesportsphl/IG) pic.twitter.com/EDB8u7ei1q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

While there are several different cities playing host for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA will play each of their first three group stage matches in Manila. Austin Reaves has been having fun with just about every aspect of the tournament so far, even though it hasn't officially started yet, so it should come as no surprise that he's living it up in the Philippines as well.

Reaves will have a couple more days to take in the Philippines, but once Saturday rolls around, it will be all business for Team USA, who will be looking to prove their naysayers wrong and find a way to come out on top in the tournament. Reaves has looked great in their exhibition matches so far, and if USA intends on winning the tournament, they will need the budding Lakers star to continue to play a big role for them.