The FIBA World Cup is quickly approaching, and although Team USA has looked good in their exhibition matches so far, many fans are still discrediting this year's squad because of how many elite American NBA superstars passed on joining the roster. Nevertheless, Kevin Garnett gives a ringing endorsement on playing for Team USA, saying that learning from guys like Alonzo Mourning and Dennis Rodman when he represented America was a great experience for him, reports Showtime Basketball.

"You're not going to find better [summer] competition than USA Basketball… You're around great players that are helping each other. I thought I was working out hard until I saw Alonzo [Mourning] and Dennis Rodman." — Kevin Garnett (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/7tSidafESM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“USA basketball is the best, because I'm big on working out, I'm big on trying to find games, I'm big on trying to better myself…some of those runs, the practices, the workouts, the knowledge that is passing…I thought I was working out hard, and I thought I was in the weight room, until I saw [Alonzo Mourning] ‘Zo, and I saw Dennis Rodman work out.”

Kevin Garnett stresses that his experience with Team USA taught him how to be great because he was around the greatest players. In being in that environment, he saw how hard legends like Mourning and Rodman worked, in turn teaching Garnett how hard he needed to work if he wanted to be included in the same conversation as those guys.

These statements from KG might convince some of the top American superstars to suit up when the 2024 Olympics come around. Then again, if this current Team USA performs in the FIBA World Cup like they did in their exhibition matches, then they might not need any new reinforcements to go for gold.