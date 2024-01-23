Austin Reaves said he was "blessed" to be a finalist for Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympics.

Austin Reaves joined his Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a finalist for Team USA's men's basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 41-player pool of finalists was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. Reaves said he was “super excited” and “blessed” to be in the mix at Lakers shootaround.

Reaves' inclusion isn't all that surprising, considering his impressive debut performance for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reaves emerged as a critical rotation player on the star-laden roster, averaging 13.8 points on 57% shooting and 50% from 3 in 21.7 minutes off the bench.

On Tuesday, Reaves described the FIBA run as “one of the best experiences of my life,” despite the team's disappointing fourth-place finish — which prompted LeBron, 39 to throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 Olympic Games. At Lakers' media day in October, LeBron reaffirmed his interest.

“I do have an interest, so we’ll see what happens. But as far as the physical toll, I don’t know. I’ll see how I feel at the end of the season. … But from the players that we have here I can think of off the top of my head that could fill that roster up, I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn’t have to do much. I mean, rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, defend, block some shots.”

Davis said he had “no idea” whether he'll play in Paris.

Reaves is having a slightly underwhelming 2023-24 campaign for the rickety Lakers, averaging 15.o points, 4.2 rebounds 5.1 assists on .490/.349/.591 in 30.1 minutes.

The Team USA finalist pool is predictably stacked with guards, including Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, and Austin's predecessor as Lakers Fan Favorite, Alex Caruso.