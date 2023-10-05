LeBron James has not yet officially committed to playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but he's clearly invested in how the roster shapes up — a roster that now includes Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

At Lakers training camp on Thursday, LeBron reiterated his interest in chasing gold at age 39.

“I've always kept the main thing the main thing. And right now, it's the Lakers … Looking forward to seeing how that team constructs and what may happen, what could happen with the Olympic team going to Paris. A lot of guys are excited about it. I'm excited about it, as well.”

He was then asked about the reigning MVP's decision. Here was the interaction:

LeBron: “Oh, what happened?”

Reporter: “He committed.”

LeBron: “Oh, that's awesome. To us?”

Reporter: “Yeah.”

LeBron: “Great. That's big time.”

Reporter: “Did you make any calls on that?

LeBron: “I have no idea.” — wriest of smiles — “Appreciate it.”

At Media Day, LeBron confirmed reports that he was eyeing a return to USA Basketball and wanted to help put together a squad of veteran superstars.

“I do have an interest, so we’ll see what happens. But as far as the physical toll, I don’t know. I’ll see how I feel at the end of the season. … But from the players that we have here I can think of off the top of my head that could fill that roster up, I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn’t have to do much. I mean, rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, defend, block some shots.”

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Embiid have adamantly committed to the '24 Games. On Monday, Anthony Davis said he has “no idea” whether he'll compete.