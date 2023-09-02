The Austin Reaves hype train is firing on all cylinders now. After an incredible season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Reaves is now being treated as a critical member of the team. His new contract extension, as well as selection to the Team USA lineup, is proof of that. Part of the pressure of being a star player, though, is finding “unique” ways of helping the team.

That may or may not include recruiting players to join your team. With the many stars playing for Team USA, Lakers fans are wondering if Austin Reaves is doing some recruitment. After all, some super teams have formed due to discussions between teammates here. However, Reaves doesn't seem to be interested in it, per NBA on ESPN.

“Not me, I would never… I say the L.A. weather is good. And that's it.”

To be fair, the Lakers aren't really hurting for new stars on their team, at least not right now. They still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the team, and they've built a solid team after their miraculous playoff run last year. Reaves was a big part of that run, often looking like the third or fourth most important player on that squad. Maybe they have a spot to fix some weaknesses, but LA is in no position to build a super team once again.

Still, making connections here might be vital for LA's future. If Reaves does stick around with the Lakers, having these friendships with the young stars of the league could come in clutch in future free agency decisions.