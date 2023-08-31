The Denver Nuggets are the team to beat in the NBA's Western Conference until proven otherwise. That's the leeway you get when you're the defending champions. That's not to say they won't have their share of teams coming for their throne. The Western Conference got tougher this offseason. The Golden State Warriors added Chris Paul. The Los Angeles Lakers added key depth. The Phoenix Suns added Bradley Beal. The Sacramento Kings will be another year older and wiser. The Nuggets may emerge from the pack again, but it's not going to be easy. Former NBA player and current Lakers analyst Mychal Thompson recently spoke with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda on a number of topics including how tough the West is shaping up to be.

“The West is so tough. Denver is not going anywhere. They'll miss Bruce Brown and Jeff Green but they'll be right back there. Sacramento is legit now. Memphis is going to be legit when Ja [Morant] gets back. With Phoenix, we'll have to see what that's about but they look all formidable,” Thompson said.

Regarding the Lakers and Warriors outlook for next season, Mychal Thompson believes they will be in the mix as contenders.

“With the Warriors, they've gotten better, smarter and intelligent with adding Chris Paul. So the Warriors have gotten better,” Thompson said. “The Lakers are right there too. With Austin Reaves' improvement towards an All-Star level, the Lakers will be even better next season.”

Only time will tell who will reign supreme in the West. The 2023-24 NBA season can't get here soon enough.