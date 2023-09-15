This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has had an incredibly eventful summer, and it appears there's no slowing him down. This weekend, Reaves will appear at SneakerCon to debut an exclusive, early release of the Rigorer AR1 ‘Showtime.'

This comes after KICKS CREW, which is the only place to purchase the AR1's, saw incredible success with two previous releases of Austin Reaves shoes. Reaves' debut release, the AR1, ‘Ice Cream,' sold out its limited run of 2,000 pairs on KICKS CREW within five minutes in August.

That instant sell-out was matched again by the platform's recent shock drop from Reaves' signature line – the AR1 ‘Stars & Stripes,' limited to 1,000 pairs.

Additionally, both the AR1 ‘Ice Cream' and AR1 ‘Stars and Stripes' have sold for three or even four times the cost on the secondary market, placing it firmly in the category of 2023's strongest performing sneaker on the secondary market.

The undrafted shooting guard went from a reserve at the start of the season to a starter and a critical piece to the Lakers' Conference Finals run by season's end. He started the final 10 games of the regular season and all 16 playoff games. Over the final 18 games of the regular season, Reaves averaged 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and a whopping 43.1 percent from three in 32.2 minutes per game.

Reaves was just as good in the postseason, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.3 percent from three in 36.2 minutes per game.

This summer, he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Lakers, including a player option for the 2026-27 season. He was also selected to play for Team USA, which finished in fourth place in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In eight games for Team USA, Reaves averaged 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 56.6 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three. Reaves was Team USA's second leading scorer in the entire tournament behind Anthony Edwards' 18.9 points, and he did it while coming off the bench.

As the regular season grows near, Reaves is gearing up with some fun Rigorer drops this summer. Thanks to KICKS Crew, the AR1 ‘Showtime' is set to get an exclusively early release this weekend — September 16 and 17 — at SneakerCon.