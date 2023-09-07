As Team USA prepares for their semifinal matchup with Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continues his insane climb to stardom. This time, he's doing it through Rigorer.

On Thursday, global shoe retailer Kicks Crew and global performance brand Rigorer announced a shock drop of 1,000 pairs of the new, “Stars and Stripes ” colorway AR1. The new colorway is the second of the Rigorer AR1's, coming after the Ice Cream colorway drop last month, and will be available exclusively on Kicks Crew for $110 a pair.

In addition to the shoes themselves, Rigorer also created exclusive special packaging for the AR1 “Stars and Stripes” shock drop. The bag comes with a pair of socks to rock the AR1's and lettering to mimic the Team USA jersey.

Reaves debuted the “Stars and Stripes” colorway during the World Cup and officially revealed it to the world during an event hosted by Rigorer and Kicks Crew. The large Filipino Lakers fanbase has made Reaves a fan favorite throughout the tournament.

"I never thought I would be known like this. I could see it in the States cause that's where I'm from… But to get that love overseas in a different country, it's a little shocking." Austin Reaves on being a fan favorite in the Philippines (via @latimes)pic.twitter.com/6wGoqROojd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 1, 2023

Austin Reaves got another loud ovation from the Philippines crowd during Team USA's player intros today 🗣 (via mikaelagatpatan/IG) pic.twitter.com/QDoJ2LJMwr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

“I'm glad we could find a partner like Kicks Crew to make my vision of having a high-performance shoe available to fans worldwide come true,” Austin Reaves said in a release.

“The Kicks Crew team has been thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for Austin Reaves' signature shoe,” added Kicks Crew co-founder Ross Adrian Yip in the release. “We share the same goal of providing fans and consumers accessibility to high-quality products from around the world, and I am proud that Kicks Crew is the platform delivering on that.”

The USA-themed shoe colorway come on the heels of Austin Reaves and Team USA qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics and reaching the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reaves has not started a single game for Team USA during this tournament, but plays 19.3 minutes per game, which ranks 5th highest on the team. For context, Anthony Edwards leads the team in minutes per game at 22.8. In six appearances, Reaves has averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

This summer, Austin Reaves also agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers early in free agency.

Key features for the ‘Stars and Stripes' AR1's include:

● Woven Cocoon Upper represents Austin’s continuous growth; the cocoon-inspired upper offers breathability and lockdown support.

● Showtime Foam Tech Midsole encapsulated in an EVA foam. Rigorer’s latest midsole was designed with players like Austin in mind, who prefer a low-court feel while receiving immediate energy return.

● Bubble Lacing System – an innovative and never-before-seen bubble design utilized on the AR1’s tongue, with encapsulated foam “bubbles” to eliminate lace bite for players.

● Anti-Torsion TPU Plate made with a carbon fiber and nylon composition to enhance mid-foot stability while performing lateral movements.

● Anti-Slip Sole with an all-new, zone-patterned traction design engineered with anti-slip rubber for the ultimate court grip.

● Front Sidewall TPU panels are utilized on the lateral sides to enhance forefoot lockdown and eliminate foot slippage.

● Heel TPU to enhance heel stability when landing, preventing severe ankle injuries.

● Anti-Skid Heel – an innovative lining within the heel collar to enhance heel lockdown and reduce injury.

You can find the limited edition AR1's exclusively on Kicks Crew.