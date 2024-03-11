The Los Angeles Lakers paid respect to one of the greatest of all time by unveiling a statue of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena. However, there were some errors spotted recently on the statue. The statue includes the box score from Kobe's 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors, and there were errors in the box score, per a report from TMZ. The errors include both Jose Calderon's and Von Wafer's names being misspelled. The word decision was also misspelled in the box score.
Shortly after, the Lakers released a statement and said they had known about the errors “for weeks,” per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon.”
Here is a photo of some of the errors on the statue:
Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7
— André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024
It isn't the best look for the Lakers, especially after the huge announcement and event to release the statue. How these errors weren't noticed before has been quite the conversation.
The statue was unveiled on February 8, 2024 (2-8-24) and there will be two more statues released, although details on those have yet to be revealed. The upcoming statues will be to honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who passed away tragically in 2020 in a helicopter crash.
The statue has become quite the sight for fans of all kinds to see outside of the arena where the Lakers play their home games. Now, it is only a matter of time before they fix the errors.