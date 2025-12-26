Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic played Santa Claus and gifted everyone with one of the most iconic performances on Christmas Day in league history.

Jokic dropped a monster triple-double of 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists to power the Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 142-138, at Ball Arena. He also had two blocks to add more ornaments to his shiny showing.

The Timberwolves simply had no answer for the three-time MVP, who imposed his will on both ends. The Nuggets improved to 21-8, including 9-5 at home.

Jokic scored 18 of Denver's 27 p0ints in overtime, including four straight free throws in the closing seconds to fend off Minnesota. The Timberwolves looked like they were on their way to victory after taking a nine-point lead, 124-115, with only three minutes left in the game. But that's when Jokic went to work and pumped life back to the Nuggets.

The do-it-all center had an efficient outing, shooting 15-of-21 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 21-of-22 from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves forced an extension after Anthony Edwards drained a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation. The Nuggets had a chance to get the win, but Jokic's desperation attempt was off.

Fortunately for Mile High City, he still had a lot of gas left in the tank and delivered the win.

While Jokic, given his laidback personality, probably wasn't too thrilled with playing on a holiday, he still showed up in the best way possible.

The Nuggets should gift Jokic a horse. Or two. Or 56.