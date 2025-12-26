Tari Eason has carved out a consistent role for the Houston Rockets as one of the spark plugs off the bench. While he is not as heralded as Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, and Amen Thompson, Eason has no problem being under the radar.

Eason has missed 14 games this season due to an oblique strain and leg soreness. The team is still taking a cautious approach with him, but on Christmas Day, he got an unexpected gift as he was named to the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Eason, who got his first start of the season, responded with an all-around showing of 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks. The Rockets walloped the Lakers, 119-96.

The 24-year-old workhorse appreciated the opportunity given to him.

“It was amazing to be out there. (Ime Udoka) finally trusted me to go out there. I just had to do what I do best. We had to get back to being dogs defensively, and I knew I could come out there and set the tone,” said Eason, as reported by The Athletic's Will Guillory.

Even before the season started, Udoka already revealed that he would try different things with the roster after Fred VanVleet suffered an ACL injury. Although Sengun, Durant, Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. have been regulars in the starting unit, Udoka has experimented with either Eason, Josh Okogie, Steven Adams, or Reed Sheppard as the fifth guy.

In 13 games, Eason is averaging 11.5 points on a career-high 50.9% shooting and 5.0 rebounds. He has also noticeably improved his outside range.

With the way he played against the Lakers, Eason could find himself starting anew versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.