Much like his father, Bronny James is already a polarizing figure among fans, as there are those who are turned off with how agent Rich Paul secured him a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. But the league itself does not seem to have conflicted feelings about the No. 55 overall pick.

Many players believe James deserves to be on an NBA roster, and others like Draymond Green are going even further in their assessment of the young prospect.

“I actually think Bronny is going to end up being a better pro than a lot of these players in this draft,” the four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors said on his podcast, via ClutchPoints. “Has the athleticism, has the basketball IQ, plays the game the right way. I think he's going to be a good shooter in the NBA…He has LeBron James' DNA, and I'm going to take the bet on that.”

Green also applauded the former USC guard's work ethic along with the resilience he showed to return from his cardiac arrest incident in less than six months. The 2017 Defensive Player of the year is predicting that, after being further removed from his health challenge, and through continued development, Bronny James will be a rotational player for the Lakers within two years.

He is not the only one to prognosticate a promising career for the 19-year-old. James' instincts, defensive talent and shooting upside have resonated with a significant portion of the basketball world. Hearing a future Hall of Famer like Draymond Green extol him is sure to embolden LA fans even more.

Bronny James should have the chance to prove Draymond Green right

Although the 34-year-old makes a compelling case for James, he may not be the most objective voice on the matter. Green and James share an agent in Rich Paul. That does not mean that the four-time All-Star is fabricating his evaluation, but it is also difficult to imagine him criticizing the new member of the Lakers. Nevertheless, the rookie should eventually have a strong opportunity to earn a meaningful role on the Purple and Gold.

First-year head coach JJ Redick could be looking to shake up his bench and pepper the perimeter with trustworthy 3-and-D guys for LeBron James to dish out to when attacking the basket. Former Tennessee sensation Dalton Knecht fits that mold and could command decent minutes right away. Bronny James presumably still has some kinks to iron out in his game, but he can potentially serve that important job as well.

The shooting numbers must significantly improve first, however. James shot only 26.7 percent from 3-point land and 36.6 percent overall with the Trojans. His stroke looked much better in the NBA Combine, but it still needs plenty of polishing.

Spending the majority of his inaugural NBA season honing those mechanics in the G League might be the most practical and rewarding approach James can take in 2024-25. A sharpened skill set would pair nicely with LeBron James' supreme genetics and his own mental strength, which he leaned on while working his way back from surgery.

In what is largely regarded as a thin crop of rookies, Bronny James should have every chance to separate from the pack and establish a name for himself. But his father, Draymond Green and Lakers fans might have to wait a little to see if their faith is validated.