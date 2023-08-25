Bronny James previously suffered a scary cardiac arrest incident. Fortunately, the eldest son of LeBron James is expected to make a full recovery. A James family spokesperson recently revealed the true cause of Bronny's incident, via Shams Charania.

Congenital heart defect was the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest on July 24 and there is confidence he will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future, per statement from James family spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/LLv4S9ro0x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2023

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluators at the May Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect.”

Bronny James' health comes first. Right now, the last thing on the James' family mind is basketball. However, USC fans will love to hear that the James family is confident that Bronny will be able to return to basketball in the “very near future.”

“We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the spokesperson continued. “We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy.”

Bronny is expected to find success at the college basketball level. He will have a strong opportunity of becoming a major NBA prospect at some point down the road. If LeBron James stays in the league for a few more years, there's even a chance that Bronny and LeBron will join forces on the same team.

For now, though, Bronny James will focus on returning to full health. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.