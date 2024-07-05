The NBA will be hosting Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV starting on July 12 for their annual showcase, where Lakers fans – by nature of the short trip – always make a huge showing.

Fresh off of the 2024 NBA Draft, Summer League is the first chance for those selected to make an impression on their team's fans.

The NBA has begun advertising the event, and Lakers rookie Bronny James features prominently in the imaging, but top-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher wasn't featured at all (h/t Ben Golliver of The Washington Post).

With Lakers rookie Bronny James – the 55th pick in the NBA Draft – featured front and center, fans are reacting.

Ty – “first pick ain’t even on here i pray risacher got this noted”

Sam – “biggest name is most promoted in a historically weak draft wow interesting”

The 6ix_man – “Is Risacher not playing lmfao”

Jason Walker – “No problem with Bronny, but putting Sarr on there instead of Risacher is a stick in the eye and right on brand for the Hawks.”

Dion Apollo – “Lakers #55 pick face of the @NBA #SummerLeague marketing but @getnickwrightsaid Lakers lost its luster, not to the National Basketball Association #LakersTheBrand”

Trevor Zickgraf – “Vegas is basically LA 2.0 when it comes how many Lakers fans there are so this checks out.”

armonneeyy – “55th pick never had so much media attention”

Notis Journal – “The NBA has already made Bronny’s salary back through marketing,ticket sales, and merchandise.”

dretheoutsider – “#1 pick ain’t on here lol”

Lakers Summer League roster set

From the new rookies entering the league to former draft picks to some veterans looking to prove they still have what it takes, NBA Summer League always displays plenty of talent across the board. There truly is no event like it and there is no better way to kick off the new league year than with the new era entering the NBA.

Anything can happen at Summer League, and you never know who the next breakout star will be. This year, top picks such as Risacher, Alex Sarr, and Reed Sheppard will all be looking to gain valuable experience with their new teams, as plenty of other young, emerging talents will take the court in Las Vegas to further their development.

Here is the full Summer League roster for the Lakers:

(4) Dalton Knecht – Tennessee [Pick No. 17 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(9) Bronny James – USC [Pick No. 55 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(14) Colin Castleton – Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Contract

(21) Maxwell Lewis – Los Angeles Lakers [Pick No. 40 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(27) Vincent Valerio-Bodon – South Bay Lakers (NBA G League)

(29) Sean East II – Missouri

(30) Grayson Murphy – Belmont

(31) Tommy Kuhse – Derthona Basket (Italy)

(36) Blake Hinson – Pittsburgh (Two-Way Contract)

(37) Armel Traore – France (Two-Way Contract)

(39) Mohamed Diarra – North Carolina State

(41) Quincy Olivari – Rice

(50) Kyle Mangas – Indiana Mad Ants (NBA G League)

NBA Summer League kicks off on July 12.