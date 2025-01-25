The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to play some of their best basketball lately, and they are also getting very promising returns from their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. On Friday night, the Lakers' G League squad picked up a big 122-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers' G League team, the Rip City Remix.

During the game, Lakers guard Bronny James threw down a massive poster dunk that got the fans buzzing.

Expand Tweet

After the huge highlight, fans across the country praised James and his development in the G League.

“Bronny will be a solid rotation player at some point. Just needs time,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Nice to see him w/ a poster for the highlight reel!”

“What a moment for Bronny James! That poster dunk is the stuff of legends,” another fan added.

The big dunk wasn't the only thing that James did on Friday night. He had one of his best nights as a pro to lead the Lakers to the big win, scoring a career-high 31 points on 10-for-22 shooting and 5-for-11 from 3-point range. James also knocked down all five of his free throws and recorded three assists and two steals in the win.

James seems to be coming into his own in the G League after struggling to find a role with the Lakers in the NBA. He became part of the first-ever father-son duo to appear together in an NBA game with LeBron James on opening night, but has been going back and forth between Los Angeles and South Bay ever since. Even during his early days in the G League, Bronny was struggling to make his imprint on games, but he has started to get a little bit more comfortable over the month of January.

James came into the league as a talented defender and playmaker, and now it seems like the shot and the scoring ability as a whole are ramping up as he is getting more reps. It remains to be seen whether he can carve out a permanent role in the NBA, but nights like Friday are good building blocks for the USC product to build off of moving forward in his career.