The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly pursuing Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic ahead of the NBA trade deadline, with league sources informing NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints that the Lakers “highly” prioritize acquiring Vucevic as one of their top targets.

“[I]t would not be crazy to call Vucevic one of Los Angeles' top targets ahead of the trade deadline,” Siegel reported.

The speculation surrounding Vucevic comes after an interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday, where Lakers star Anthony Davis reiterated his preference for playing alongside another big man.

“I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the [power forward] and having a big out there,” Davis said.

Following the Lakers’ commanding 117-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, Davis expanded on his comments to reporters.

“Defensively, [adding a center] would bring another big out there,” Davis said. “We've seen it with Jaxson [Hayes]. We're a little more disruptive. Offensively, it allows me to float around a little more. I only started playing [center] in 2021. I'd have stretches, but I was primarily a [power forward], so my whole career I’ve been playing the four… I feel like, personally, I’m a better player at the four.”

Lakers explore multiple trade options as Nikola Vucevic remains a top target

The Lakers’ interest in Vucevic aligns with Davis’ desire to shift back to his preferred power forward role. At 34 years old, Vucevic is enjoying a standout season, averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting an efficient 55.3% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc. He is earning $20 million this season, with $21.1 million remaining on his contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

While the Bulls are reportedly trying to drive up Vucevic’s trade value by encouraging a bidding war among contenders, Siegel noted that Chicago has yet to receive any offers involving a first-round pick.

In addition to Vucevic, the Lakers have reportedly explored other trade options. According to Siegel, Los Angeles previously held discussions with the Washington Wizards about a deal involving Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon. Instead they pivoted to a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in December, sending D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to Brooklyn in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Former Laker Kyle Kuzma was also considered in a potential trade scenario.

Siegel identified other names the Lakers might target if a deal for Vucevic does not materialize. Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is reportedly an option, as is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

The Jazz, however, have placed a high asking price on Kessler, rejecting multiple offers that included first-round draft assets from other teams before the season. Acquiring Kessler would likely require multiple first-round picks, making him a challenging target for the Lakers.

The Lakers’ active search for a big man underscores their commitment to bolstering their frontcourt depth and accommodating Davis’ preferred role as a power forward. As the trade deadline approaches, the Lakers will aim to strike a deal for Vucevic or shift their focus to another center.