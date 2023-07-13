The narrative of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis always being injured might get a second look after this surprising comparison with Joel Embiid.

It's almost become a recurring meme now that whenever Davis takes the slightest of bumps, he gets injured, many times for the short term and in some cases, for the long term.

Davis has also been subject to plenty of ridicule from his critics, haters, and sometimes, even Lakers fans as a result, and was even given the “Day-To-Davis” nickname referencing his almost-always questionable injury status.

All that said, it may surprise many to know that Davis has actually featured in more games than the reigning MVP and Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid as per a recent statistic posted by ClutchPoints.

While some would be quick to point out that Embiid missed the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, the statistic actually takes that into account as since the start of the 2016/17 regular season — which is when Embiid started playing for Philly — Davis has featured in 400 games while the former has played 394 games.

Of course, Davis only started having injury problems in recent seasons and if the comparison looked at the last three or four seasons for example, things would look a lot different.

However, it's still surprising nonetheless given how injury prone Davis has become recently while Embiid barely misses a game for the Sixers these days.

Davis will be hoping his injury problems are behind him for good soon as he averaged an impressive 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 56 regular season games in 2022/23.