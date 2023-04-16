Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Anthony Davis suffered an injury scare in Game 1 of their playoff showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Naturally, it sent Los Angeles Lakers fans buzzing in frustration.

Davis figured in a rather bizarre accident late in the second quarter while fighting for the rebound. After he was seemingly hit by Jaren Jackson Jr., the Lakers star told the team staff that he “can’t move” his arm. He was immediately brought to the locker room to get checked.

"I can't move my arm." Anthony Davis has left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. He heads back to the locker room 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9d1RNYTPew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Fortunately, Anthony Davis was able to return and finish the game. He ended with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a monstrous seven blocks to propel the Lakers to the 128-112 win.

While it doesn’t look like Davis was bothered by his injury, though, it didn’t stop fans from showing their frustration over his tendency to get injured easily. In the playoffs where his availability is crucial for the Purple and Gold to succeed, the team certainly cannot afford to lose him.

Here are some of the frustrated reactions from LA fans after witnessig AD get hurt again:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Davis is hurt again 💔 pic.twitter.com/qJYrFHDCiM — ♛ (@MambaSZN) April 16, 2023

Me refreshing Twitter waiting for the Anthony Davis update pic.twitter.com/9Uozt3d2Bw — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) April 16, 2023

Anthony Davis every game pic.twitter.com/fzs05jKPIw — Kenpachi Zaraki (@_STAT901) April 16, 2023

Anthony Davis and the medical staff seeing each other in the locker room…. AGAIN… pic.twitter.com/2mHTFW6eLV — That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) April 16, 2023

LA fans are certainly praying that Davis will be able to stay healthy. As seen in Game 1, the Lakers are so dominant when he’s on the floor and doing what he does best, which is to dominate on both ends of the court.

Hopefully his injury scare won’t be a problem come Game 2. The team has a real chance of upsetting the no. 2 seed and move on to the second round, but Davis’ health could ruin it.