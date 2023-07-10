Anthony Davis is arguably the most important player on the Los Angeles Lakers' roster. That much was apparent during the team's incredible playoff run last season. Even with LeBron James on the roster, it was Davis that set the tone for LA throughout the entire postseason. With a contract extension on the horizon for AD, Rob Pelinka gave a vague update on the discussions the star center has had with the front office, per Dave McMenamin.

“I wish the CBA allowed us to talk about negotiations … but there's pretty strict rules around that,” Pelinka said. “So can't really talk about contracts and negotiations, but couldn't think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player. He's helped deliver a championship to our franchise. He's been an incredible captain and leader. We saw last year, willing to play through a hard foot injury to get our team to the Western Conference finals. So, just love having him as a part of our team.”

After barely squeezing into the playoffs as the seventh seed, the Lakers made sure to make their one chance count. Behind Davis' defensive dominance and a solid offensive gameplan, LA managed to work their way into the Conference Finals. They were eliminated by the eventual champions Denver Nuggets in a sweep, but that should not discount the hard work they had to do to get there.

Now, the Lakers are looking to build off of that momentum and make it back to the Finals after winning it all in 2020. This time, they've gotten some upgrades: Gabe Vincent from the Heat, Jaxson Hayes from the Pelicans, and Cam Reddish. They also kept Austin Reaves around by signing him to a reasonable extension.

Ultimately, though, the Lakers' fate will hinge heavily on Anthony Davis' performance… and availability. Last season showed that when he's healthy, he's the most impactful player on LA's lineup. Their defense is simply so much better with him on the court, stifling most of their opponents with a combination of on-ball pressure and Davis' rim protection. Can they start off better than last season and make it back to the WCF, at the very least?