The Los Angeles Lakers could get arguably their best perimeter defender back just in time for a matchup with their star-studded cross-arena rivals. Cam Reddish is inching toward returning from the ankle injury that's cost him the last month of action and could be cleared for the Lakers' battle with the LA Clippers on Wednesday, according to head coach Darvin Ham.
“Cam is doing good man,” Ham said on Tuesday, per ClutchPoints' Lakers beat writer Michael Corvo. “He just played in practice today, so we’ll see how he wakes up in the morning”
Reddish has not played since January 23rd, when he sprained his right ankle in the Lakers' double-digit loss to the Clippers. The fifth-year pro was initially set to be re-evaluated after two weeks, sparking optimism he'd return before the All-Star break, but Reddish didn't recover as quickly as anticipated. He was listed as questionable for Los Angeles' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday but didn't play, an upgrade from his status on previous injury reports.
Expect Cam Reddish to come off the bench whether he's active against the Clippers or gets back on the floor a day later versus the Washington Wizards. He emerged as a starter for the Lakers early in the season due to his ability to defend at the point of attack, but Ham has since shifted to more offense-focused lineups to ease the burden on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. D'Angelo Russell has started his last 22 games next to Austin Reaves in the backcourt, a stretch over which Los Angeles has righted its once wayward ship to go 14-8. Rui Hachimura has opened next to Russell, Reaves, James and Davis for half of those contests, including the last nine games.
Paul George has already been ruled out of Wednesday's game due to a knee injury, making it easier for the Lakers to defend Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Reddish, if he's available, is likely to spend ample time checking Harden when both are on the floor, leaving Hachimura and James to check Leonard. Sophomore guard Max Christie could lose minutes as a result of Reddish's return, too.
The Lakers and Clippers tipoff on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. (PT) from Crypto.com Arena.