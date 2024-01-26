An evaluation from Lakers doctors on Friday revealed Cam Reddish has a right ankle sprain.

An evaluation by team doctors on Friday determined that Los Angeles Lakers wing Cam Reddish has a right ankle sprain and will miss at least two weeks. Reddish will be re-evaluated by the Lakers in early-to-mid-February.

Reddish landed awkwardly on his ankle during Tuesday's Lakers' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

In his first season with the Lakers, Reddish is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 33.7% 3-point shooting in 23.3 minutes per game across 35 appearances. The Lakers especially value his length, activity, versatility, and off-ball ability. He started 26 games before Darvin Ham re-inserted Austin Reaves (and later D'Angelo Russell) into the starting lineup.

Reddish started the season strong, earning a nomination for Western Conference Player of the Week in November after hitting a game-winning shot and playing lock-down defense on Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. However, an assortment of minor injuries — to his ankle, knee, face, groin, and foot — stalled his momentum. He's missed 10 games on the season and exited a handful of others early.

Cam Reddish on his clutch corner 3: “(LeBron) told me he believed in me, so I just tried to remember that and shoot my shots with confidence.” https://t.co/4JZIN2n3b1 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 11, 2023

Reddish's ankle sprain likely means he'll miss the team's six-game road trip, which begins on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers return home to face the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 8. In the meantime, the Lakers will rely on a combination of LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Austin Reaves, Max Christie, and Jarred Vanderbilt on the wing.