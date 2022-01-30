With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis out against the Charlotte Hornets, Carmelo Anthony stepped up big time for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He led the team in plus/minus on the evening as a +20, the highest on the team by far. In comparison, all five Lakers starters were -11 or worse.

When told about the statistic, the Lakers star was completely candid in that it sounded like gibberish to him.

“I don’t even know how to explain that. I don’t even know what that is. I know minus is bad,” Carmelo Anthony said with a smile.

If you’re reading this Melo, that means that the Lakers outscored the opponents by 20 when you were on the floor.

The feat was certainly impressive given the fact that LA was down big for most of the game until roaring back in the latter stages. It’s indicative of Carmelo Anthony’s value to said comeback.

His impact was evident even via the traditional numbers. Melo finished with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He did a little bit of everything for the undermanned Lakers who sorely needed it.

Those watching at home didn’t need to see that +20 on the box score to tell Carmelo Anthony had himself a good game.