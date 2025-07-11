In one of the most highly anticipated NBA Summer League games in recent memory, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 87-85 on Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The matchup featured the much-hyped debut of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and a determined Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James.

It might’ve just been a preseason game, but the energy felt like the playoffs, with fans lining up as early as 5:45 a.m. and courtside tickets reaching $2,500, a Summer League record.

Bronny James, who finished with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes, embraced the spotlight in this matchup.

Renowned more for his defensive skills than his offense, Bronny showed growth by playing with more aggression and confidence compared to his earlier Summer League appearances.

He hit a step-back jumper over Flagg for the Lakers’ first basket and followed it up with a 3-pointer on the next possession. Though he struggled from deep overall (1-of-6 from three, 2-of-8 from the field), James showcased elite defensive instincts and didn’t shy away from guarding Flagg despite a clear size disadvantage.

Speaking after the game about defending the 6-foot-9 Flagg, Bronny said:

“Just trying to hold my ground. He’s got like half a foot on me.” He didn’t hesitate to heap praise on the Mavericks rookie, calling him “an amazing player” and adding, “he’s going to be something special.”

Cooper Flagg’s stat line was both underwhelming and impressive.

He scored 10 points on just 5-of-21 shooting, including 0-for-5 from three-point range and 0-for-1 from the free throw line.

However, his all-around impact was undeniable. In 32 minutes, he added six rebounds, four assists, three steals, one block, and only one turnover.

Flagg might not have had his best shooting night, but you could still see why he went No. 1.

He had moments where his talent really popped, like when he calmly hit a smooth turnaround jumper over Bronny in the post. Plays like that showed he can hold his own and create problems even for bigger, more experienced guys like Darius Bazley.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd noted Flagg’s potential as a point-forward, giving him opportunities to initiate the offense.

“He's gonna have some mistakes. We all did. We all threw it into the stands once in a while,” Kidd told ESPN. “But I think just his poise as an 18-year-old is incredible.”

Flagg acknowledged the adjustments he needs to make, telling ESPN:

“Not up to my standard. New feeling, new environment, new teammates. … I didn’t have my best game, but I’m just gonna keep going, going forward.”