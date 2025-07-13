There is still some uncertainty regarding LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers, but first and foremost, the man is a father. The four-time NBA Finals MVP is in Las Vegas to watch Bronny James and LA's Summer League squad battle the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. He is taking in all the action courtside, via ClutchPoints.

The 40-year-old is still one of the 10 best players in the league, but one of the reasons he remains committed to playing in the NBA is to share his passion with his son. They made history by competing together last season, and the duo hopes to accomplish more together during the 2024-25 campaign. Summer League action is an important part of the younger James' development, and the elder James clearly wants to witness some of it up close.

But beyond Bronny James' own performance, which consists of six points on 3-of-7 shooting at time of print, there are players who should be of interest to the global sports icon. Cole Swider. Christian Koloko and Darius Bazley, among others, are all trying to earn minutes on the Lakers' roster next season. That is obviously relevant to LeBron James, at least for the moment.

LeBron James is in attendance for tonight's Lakers-Pelicans Summer League game

Where does LeBron James stand with Lakers?

The NBA's all-time scoring champion is expected to suit up for LA in 2025-26, but there is still some doubt swirling about his relationship with the franchise. While general manager Rob Pelinka has made a couple of notable moves — signing Deandre Ayton and trading up to pick Adou Thiero in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft — it is unclear if James is satisfied with the direction the Lakers are moving toward. However, his son's presence in the locker room could cure all.

Many believe the organization brought in Bronny James to keep his father happy. LA had not yet found someone to succeed the 13-time All-NBA First-Teamer. Now, the team is looking to commit to Luka Doncic as its long-term cornerstone, which will be official if and when he signs a contract extension this summer. The fan base would prefer if both superstars can be a priority and remain a dynamic duo for at least one more full season.

And that is the plan as of now. LeBron James remains with the Purple and Gold. Hence, his attendance at Saturday's Summer League contest could also be considered Lakers business until the public has reason to believe otherwise.