With another NBA Summer League fully underway, fans got a first-hand look at No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg as he debuted against the Los Angeles Lakers for his first action in a Mavericks' uniform. However, it was Lakers' Bronny James that made headlines following his smothering defense on Flagg and even putting a few moves on the rookie. In the process, James wore a pair of Nike LeBron sneakers we haven't seen since his father laced them up some years ago.

In kicking off their respective Summer League seasons, the Dallas Mavericks managed the 87-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the story of the game was Cooper Flagg's 5-21 mark from the field which had fans buzzing all game. Furthermore, Bronny James was the primary defender on many of Flagg's attempts, creating an even bigger buzz during the matchups and throughout the night.

James ended with 8p/2r/2a, but his work in moving the ball and locking-in on the defensive end is what managed to make headlines. His footwear was also in the spotlight, as he threw things back to the LeBron 20 during his sophomore debut.

Bronny James' Nike LeBron 20

The Nike LeBron 20 was first released in 2023 and has been the preferred sneaker option of Bronny James throughout his arrival to the NBA. LeBron James notably debuted the sneaker during his time at the 2023 Drew League, putting up viral performances and wild dunks in the process.

Bronny James opted towards the pink colorway, which was worn James throughout the 2023 season when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. It's clear the shoes have a special place in the James' family and it's even cooler watching Bronny rock the same shoes in a Laker's uniform.