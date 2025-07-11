The Los Angeles Dodgers find ways to merge themselves with the legacy of Kobe Bryant. When they won the 2024 World Series, their 8th in franchise history, they put two and two together.

Los Angeles will continue to honor the late Lakers legend by unveiling a Kobe Bryant bobblehead, per L.A. sportswriter Matthew Moreno. They will give it away during their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 8.

Dodgers just unveiled the Kobe Bryant bobblehead design. Giveaway is Aug. 8. pic.twitter.com/paVfwZ47PW — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) July 10, 2025

The defending champion Dodgers are currently 56-38. They are five games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

Bryant played all of his 20 seasons (1996-2016) in the NBA with the Lakers. During that stretch, he won five championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2020) and became one of the most popular fixtures in L.A. sporting culture.

Not to mention, becoming a global sporting icon with transcendent appeal. On January 26, 2020, Bryant, his 13 year daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The bobblehead is the latest in a long litany of mutual respect and affection the Dodgers and Bryant shared for one another.

The connection between the Dodgers and Kobe Bryant

Throughout his life in Los Angeles, Bryant was frequent attendee at Dodgers Stadium. In 2000, he threw out the first pitch shortly after the Lakers won the NBA title.

He did the same thing before the start of the 2015 season. In 2018, Bryant attended the World Series and read the Dodgers' lineup.

Plus, it turned out that Bryant played a role in recruiting Shohei Ohtani. In 2017, they reportedly had Bryant record a video to encourage the Japanese baseball sensation to chose Los Angeles.

The team reciprocated their appreciation for him posthumously. Pitcher Blake Snell donned mismatched cleats that were official Kobe 6's. Enrique Hernandez honored Bryant with a home run and a win on Kobe Bryant Day in 2024.

Coincidently, Hernandez wore No. 8.

That same year, Bryant daughter Bianka followed in her father's footsteps and threw out the first pitch before a game.

His widow Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia were in attendance for Game 6 of the NLCS. They witnessed the Dodgers defeat the New York Mets to advance to the World Series.