Former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas has stirred speculation around LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers, suggesting the 40-year-old star could be on his way out of the franchise following an apparent lack of communication with newly signed center Deandre Ayton.

On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, Arenas pointed to the fact that Ayton did not receive a welcome message from James after joining the Lakers, while Luka Doncic reportedly did reach out to Ayton following the signing.

“Go ahead and say it man, ‘I ain’t texting this [expletive] that I ain’t playing with. I don’t even know if I’m on this team,’” Arenas said, implying James’ silence could reflect uncertainty about his involvement with the team moving forward.

When co-host Nick Young teased Arenas for his critical tone toward James, Arenas responded by suggesting that the dynamic has shifted.

“We don’t know if he’s going to be here,” Arenas said. “If he’s not going to be here then it goes back to normal. If you’re a Laker you’re protected. If you’re not a Laker you’re just on out there.”

Despite the commentary, James has already opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, confirming his return for a record-setting 23rd NBA campaign. He finished his 22nd season averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and a steal per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from three across 70 appearances. He logged 34.9 minutes per game.

The Lakers, however, are undergoing a significant roster transition. Doncic, acquired at the trade deadline in a blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, is now the focal point of the organization. The team also added Ayton, who signed a two-year, $8.1 million deal after being bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayton, 26, is expected to anchor the frontcourt next to Doncic and provide interior presence on both ends of the floor. The former No. 1 overall pick cited Doncic ’s playmaking ability as a key reason for joining the Lakers, according to a report from HoopsHype.

Head coach JJ Redick enters his second season as the team continues to shift toward a younger core, even as James remains on the roster. While James has committed to playing the upcoming season, Arenas’ remarks highlight ongoing questions about his long-term outlook with the franchise.

With training camp approaching, the Lakers are expected to solidify rotations around Doncic, Ayton, and James. The team continues to explore additional roster moves as it prepares for the 2025–26 season.