LeBron James waited so long to share his love of basketball with his first-born son, an opportunity the Los Angeles Lakers officially gifted him last summer. Being teammates adds a whole new layer to their bond. Now, the two men are looking to grow their relationship on the links.

The elder James is the latest NBA superstar to catch the golf bug, and he is apparently spreading it to Bronny. As he continues to chronicle his journey in this incredibly demanding sport, the four-time Finals MVP posted a video on Instagram of them driving in a golf cart together on Sunday afternoon.

James is quickly getting comfortable on the greens after picking up the game in July, as demonstrated by a vastly improved swing, but he obviously does not wish to dive further into this world without the younger James by his side. When experiencing both the joy and misery that comes from a day at the course, it is good to have company. Judging by this short clip, it seems like it was time well spent.

Although LeBron James is still in excellent condition and is playing at an incredibly impactful level 22 campaigns into his legendary NBA career, the man is 40 years old. He knows that he probably only has a few seasons left on the court before transitioning to a different phase of life. Considering the all-time great is already a billionaire, he does not need to worry about income. James can simply enjoy retirement in whatever he way he chooses, which could include honing his golf game.

Even if the 13-time All-NBA First-Team selection becomes a majority owner like many anticipate, displaying competency with the clubs could come in handy during business meetings and other management-type functions. While it has only been a short time since he started playing golf, James looks more than capable. Before long, networks and sponsors will be falling over themselves to book the NBA's all-time scoring champion for a tournament.

For now, though, LeBron and Bronny James are simply making memories together. They are soaking up the rest of the offseason before Lakers training camp begins in less than two months.