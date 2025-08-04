This offseason has been a rather eventful one for the Los Angeles Lakers. And they may not be done making moves yet. Now that they've received extra security for their future after Luka Doncic decided to sign a three-year, $165 million extension to stay until at least the 2027-28 season, they could very well be more aggressive when it comes to making moves — especially with LeBron James putting so much pressure on the team to turn the team into a surefire championship contender.

At the very least, the Lakers can rest a bit easier knowing that they filled their biggest need heading into the offseason. They badly needed a new starting center after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with the overmatched Jaxson Hayes in the starting lineup, and they got Deandre Ayton at such a bargain contract that it's difficult to rag them for bringing him in — punctuality and attitude concerns notwithstanding.

And then the Lakers also brought Marcus Smart in from the buyout market, although they did lose Jordan Goodwin, a bundle of energy and a hustle guy off the bench, in the process. Smart has been ridiculously injury-prone over the past few years, but he did win the Defensive Player of the Year award just three years ago — so he's a worthwhile, if risky, flier.

As presently, constructed, however, the Lakers may not have enough to win a title. Doncic and James are two of the greatest postseason performers of all-time, but the supporting cast needs work — especially when they lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency.

In particular, the Lakers need an upgrade at the wing — the final move they must pull off to complete their offseason this year.

Should the Lakers bring Andrew Wiggins in?

As things stand, the Lakers will presumably be starting Rui Hachimura alongside Doncic, James, Ayton, and Austin Reaves. That looks like a dangerous starting lineup on paper. However, that lineup distinctly lacks a lockdown defender who will take on the best perimeter scorer on the opposing team.

Doncic and Reaves are not the sturdiest defensive duo to begin with; the former's effort comes and goes, and the latter's size makes him a target for opposing teams to exploit in pick-and-roll situations. James can only do so much now that he's set to turn 41 years of age in December. Ayton's motor issues are well-documented.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers' defense was top-notch last season even after bringing Doncic in thanks in large part to the defensive scheme that head coach JJ Redick deployed. Redick would want to load up the strong side, relying on the Lakers' fleet-footed perimeter defenders, such as Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Finney-Smith, to cover the ground on the weak side when the opposing offense starts to ping the ball around.

Now that the Lakers have more size on the interior, they don't have to play as frenetic of a defensive scheme. However, the playoffs have shown that you can only have so many weak links on defense if the goal is to win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

No, Hachimura is not exactly a defensive weak link. But he's not exactly the lockdown wing defender that's going to slow down the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Anthony Edwards. The Lakers will have to upgrade this position — especially if their mind is set on keeping Reaves alongside Doncic and James.

The Lakers' reported interest in Andrew Wiggins should not come as a surprise to anyone. Wiggins has the size of a prototypical and ideal wing in the NBA, and he has a track record of elevating his game in the playoffs. In 2022, Wiggins became his best self, especially on defense, hounding Doncic and Jayson Tatum en route to winning the title with the Golden State Warriors.

Since the Lakers believe that they can turn back the clock to 2022 anyway with the addition of Smart, why not make another gamble in the form of Wiggins?

Alas, the Miami Heat have reportedly been very difficult to negotiate with, and as such, the Lakers appear to be setting their sights elsewhere. But Wiggins might be the attainable piece at the end of the day, as 3-and-D wings are at a premium in today's NBA.

Rumor has it that the Lakers are saving their resources for the 2027 offseason, when the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell, among others, could hit the open market. But time is of the essence for this Lakers team. If the Heat lower their asking price for Wiggins, then the Lakers should be all over the former champion and All-Star starter.