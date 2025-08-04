Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Luka Doncic to a mammoth three-year extension that will keep him with the franchise long-term. In order to announce the news, the Lakers held a press conference, which was attended by several members of the team.

Two key players not in attendance were father and son duo LeBron James and Bronny James.

While Marc Stein reported that LeBron facetimed Doncic to congratulate him on the new contract, sports media giant Dan Patrick was not so forgiving of Bronny's absence.

“If he wants to stay longer after LeBron James leaves… Bronny James should've been there. You're the last guy on the roster, you should be there,” said Patrick, via the Dan Patrick Show.

It's unclear at this point what Bronny James was doing during the press conference, but whatever it was probably won't be a good enough explanation to satisfy Dan Patrick.

Austin Reaves was also noticeably absent from the press conference, as he has been overseas in Asia over the last couple of weeks.

A big commitment from the Lakers

Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Just days before his new contract was announced, new pictures of Doncic were unearthed by Men's Health Magazine that showed the perennial MVP candidate in his slimmest form since his rookie year, which could be huge news for the Lakers moving forward.

Conditioning and weight concerns have always been Doncic's Achilles heel, and were the main reasoning that the Dallas Mavericks gave as their rationale for shockingly trading him last February.

While Doncic did perform well for the most part during his Lakers tenure, he didn't exactly shut down the notion that his conditioning could use improvement during Los Angeles' first-round playoff exit vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now that he is in slimmer form, Lakers fans are hoping that this also means there's been an uptick in Doncic's conditioning and stamina, able to close out games just as strongly as he starts them.

If that's the case, Doncic's three-year, $165 million contract extension could end up looking like a bargain at some point down the line.

In any case, the Lakers' schedule is set to be released later this month.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Kobe Bryant (left) speaks during ceremony to unveil statue of Los Angeles Lakers former center Shaquille O'Neal at Staples Center
10 best Lakers duos in franchise history, rankedSpencer See ·
Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers Rob Pelinka to remain GM as long as Lakers Jeanie Buss stays. Team's power structure stays intact despite $10B sale.
Lakers rumors: Rob Pelinka’s job status gets Jeanie Buss updateYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up with guard Bronny James (9) before the preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena.
LeBron James’ new golf obsession rubbing off on BronnyAlex House ·
Lakers' Luka Doncic and LeBron James smiling, with Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart (in Lakers unis) beside them
1 final move Los Angeles Lakers must make to complete 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) talks with team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center.
Lakers rumors: The hidden bonus of Luka Doncic’s $165 million contract extensionJackson Stone ·
Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed by ESPN LA radio following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center.
How LeBron James congratulated Luka Doncic on Lakers contract extensionJackson Stone ·