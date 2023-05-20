Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was more than just an idol to many of his peers. For several players like Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, he was also a mentor. And a great one at that.

In the latest episode of the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Clippers forward shared one of the great mentorship moments he had with Bryant. PG13 recounted how the Lakers icon sent him a lengthy breakdown of what he needed to do heading into their playoff series with the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2019, all while expecting that Kobe wouldn’t get back to him.

George was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time, and since he was dealing with a shoulder injury and had not played for almost a week entering the series, he was naturally nervous. That’s why he wanted Kobe’s help.

“I sent [Kobe Bryant] some of the edits from the [Blazers] game … He gets back to me and like literally a paragraph detailed out on what I need to do … Sure enough the game was just easy,” George detailed.

Paul George’s story definitely speaks volumes of how generous and impactful Kobe Bryant was to his NBA peers. He’s well-respected in the league, and that attitude of going out his way to assist his fellow players even though he’s retired was a big reason for that.

Bryant may be long gone, but his greatness and legacy will live on–not only in the NBA but in all the fans and fellow athletes that he inspired throughout his career.